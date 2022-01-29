Timothy Wayne Wooddell, 59, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022.
He was born in Harrisonburg, on March 14, 1962, and was a son of the late Bessie Virginia (Knighten) Wooddell and William Raymond Waggy.
Tim had worked for Marvel in Dayton. His favorite things were his grandbabies, and riding around talking on the CB going by "DHR".
Tim is survived by his children, William "Billy" Wooddell and wife Cheyenne, of Fulks Run, Tammy Knott and husband, Jeffrey, of Mt. Solon, and Jeannie Wooddell, of Rockingham, Ellis Wooddell of Harrisonburg, Timothy Wooddell, Jr. of Edinburg, and Joshua "Luke" Shenk and wife, Samantha, of Lacey Springs; seven sisters, Janet Knighten of Jobstown, NJ, Vetta Bayse, Donna Neighbors, and Debra Clements all of Roanoke, Connie Miles of Battleground, WA, Betty Martin of Harrisonburg, Nancy Sites of Dayton; and four brothers, Don Wooddell of Mt. Sidney, Ray Waggy of Dickenson, TX, Marlyn Waggy of Ethridge, TN, and Keith Waggy of Newport, WA ; twenty-five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, Jonathan Shenk, three brothers and six sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Pastor Darren Howdyshell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mercy House, 1005 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
