Tina Conner, 54, of Broadway, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg with family by her side.
Tina was born Oct. 9, 1966, to parents, Darryl and Carol Lee Holsinger. Along with her loving parents, she is survived by her daughter, Ashley Dudley and husband, Rustin Dudley; brother, Chad Holsinger and wife, Carissa Holsinger; sister, Erica Jodrie and husband, Steve Jodrire; and many loving nephews and a niece: Chase Armstrong and wife, Peyton Armstrong, Cole Holsinger, Caiden Holsinger and Zander Jodrie, and extended family and numerous friends.
Tina was loved by so many and her memory will continue to carry many through their days. She was energetic and adventurous but most importantly kind. Her laugh was one of a kind and could be heard from across a room. Her energy would draw you in and force you to be better. She loved being home with her fur babies, Pinkie and Wallace, just as much as she loved grabbing dinner and margaritas with great friends. There are countless memories and stories that will continue to be remembered and shared for many years to come.
Tina was preceded in death by grandparents, Alfred and Bessie Holsinger and Ewings and Dorothy Funkhouser.
Pastor Bruce Kipps will conduct the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mount Clifton Cemetery for immediate family.
The family will receive friends Saturday at 5 p.m. at Tina's residence in Broadway.
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." -Matthew 5:4.
