Tina Elizabeth Balser
Tina Elizabeth Balser, 55, of Rockingham, Va., died Feb. 16, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 28, 1967, in Rockingham County to the late Bobby Lee and Etta E. Turner.
She was a housekeeper.
Surviving is one brother, Jeffery Smith, of Rockingham.
Her body was cremated. There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.