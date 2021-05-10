Tina Kay Shifflett, 54, of Elkton, passed away May 7, 2021, at her home in Elkton. Tina was born Feb. 19, 1967, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Bobby A. Shifflett of Elkton and the late Shirley Morris Shifflett.
She was a 1985 graduate of Spotswood High School and a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. Tina loved the Lord and never met a stranger, and had many, many special friends. She enjoyed going to the beach and caring for her Cat (Pretty Boy). She worked in the office of NAPA Transportation in Harrisonburg.
Tina is survived by her dad, Bobby A. Shifflett; two sisters, Diane Johnson and companion, Scott M. Baugher, both of Elkton, Beth Teter and husband, Brad, of Grottoes; a cousin, who was raised in the home, Tammy Yager and husband, Randy of Shenandoah; niece, Alexis Teter and companion, Dylan May; nephews, Josh Johnson and fiancee’, Erica Schnurbusch, Zach Teter; and a number of cousins.
The Rev. Kyle Bomar and The Rev. Ron Davidson will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Tina is at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton where friends may call. The casket will remain closed.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.