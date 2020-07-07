Tina Lynn Boxley, 45, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by family at UVA Medical Center. She was born Aug. 21, 1974, at RMH in Harrisonburg, Va., to Debbie Margie (Hoover) Wooddell and the late Tommy Ray Wooddell.
Tina is survived by many loved ones including her husband of 20 years, Price Boxley; her mother, Debbie Wooddell and companion, Bill Bradley; her stepfather Ray Good and wife, Connie; her grandmother, Margie Hoover; her aunt, Shirley Shoemaker; her uncles, Larry, Donnie, Rocky Hoover. Her family and friends brought so much laughter, love and joy to her life. Her three sisters and two brothers, Lori Wooddell, Angel Farley and husband, Travis, Rhonda Crawford and husband, Ricky, Wes Wooddell and wife, Nicole, and Don Wooddell and wife, Melissa; her 18 nieces and nephews, Reganne, Madison, Audrey, Jamison, Trinity, Gunner, Cloey, Tylor, Delaney, Faith, Dylan, Dustin, Courtney, Chase, Caleb, Landon, Calvin, and Sydney. Many other uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws and friends with Chris and Cindy Wheelbarger, Kendra Robb, Al and Dale Boxley and Tina Karnes holding a special place in her heart. She will continue to live on in the hearts of her friends and family.
Tina worked in the restaurant industry for the majority of her life where she became an owner of McDonald’s in 2006. During her career she earned the prestigious Archie Award, People Excellence Awards, and Outstanding Operations Awards. She was a past board member of the Ronald McDonald House in Charlottesville. She supported Young Life and school athletics through fundraisers, volunteering and food donations. Through the business, Tina supported the local schools with scholarships, spirit nights, and Character Counts. She also helped several community organizations with financial support and food donations.
Tina thoroughly enjoyed reading, puzzles, investigative shows, music, dancing and singing. She was extremely talented at getting everyone motivated and getting things done quickly. Her laugh was infectious, she never met a stranger and no one ever forgot meeting her. Tina believed in living life to its fullest and never regretting one minute of it.
She gave endlessly without expecting anything in return, and was the one to lift your spirits high.
Tina appreciated overcoming challenges and inspiring others to believe in themselves. She was an outgoing woman who was devoted to working hard and being intentional with everyone around her. She loved her family and friends greatly and was a light in everyone’s life. She was constantly putting others before herself and was true in how she lived out the phrase, “others, Lord, yes others.”
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later time.
If you would like to show your appreciation of Tina, please take the time to love, laugh, appreciate and forgive those that mean the most to you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House and Charities of Charlottesville, or Valley Young Life.
