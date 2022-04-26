Tina Maria Corbin Hart, 61, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Mrs. Hart was born April 7, 1961, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Charles Linwood and Eva Jean McDorman Corbin.
She worked for Rockingham County Schools in food service for 20 years and attended Mt. Clinton Church of God.
On Nov. 7, 1979, she married Edward Norman Hart, who survives after 42 years of marriage.
Also surviving are her children, Christa Hart of Harrisonburg and Matthew Hart and wife, Kayla, of Singers Glen; siblings, Susan Galaz and husband, David, of Harrisonburg, Dawn Miller and husband, Jeff, of Rockingham and Charles Corbin and wife, Linda, of Broadway; grandchildren, Derek Shifflett, Grace Shifflett, Teagan Hart and Jackson Hart and one grandchild to be born in August.
Pastor Michael Fallin will conduct a funeral service at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022. Burial will follow at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.