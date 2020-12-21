Toby Leroy Propst
Toby Leroy Propst, 77, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 6, 1943, and was a son of the late Ruby (Good) McMichens and James Propst.
Toby and his wife, Mary, operator Propst Lettering and Engraving in Bridgewater. He was a member of Keezletown United Methodist Church. He enjoyed classic cars, (1957 Chevy), and played drums for several years.
He was united in marriage on Jan. 15, 1964, to Mary Jane Layman Propst, who survivies.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, Troy Propst and wife, Amy, of Keezletown; brother, Gary Propst of Knoxville, Tenn.; and his three grandchildren, Dalton Sandridge, Kailey Sandridge and Trenton Propst.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Propst.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
