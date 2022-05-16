Todd Allen Leffel, 54, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022.
He was born April 25, 1968, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Joan Hopkins Leffel of Harrisonburg and the late Bruce Allen Leffel.
Todd graduated in 1986 from Turner Ashby High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Tammy Lee Leffel of Harrisonburg; an aunt, Wanda Gooden of McGaheysville; and an uncle, Brent Leffel and wife, Diane, of Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
