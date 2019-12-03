Todd Brian Faber, 43, of Chester, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He was born Feb. 13, 1976, in Harrisburg, Pa., and is survived by his father, Wayne Faber, of Harrisonburg, and his mother, Linda Greene and her husband, John Greene, of Christiansburg, Va. Todd is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Miriam and Richard Eichlin, Brad and Bonnie Faber, Debbie Roth, Merrill Simon, and five cousins.
Todd graduated from Bridgewater College in 1998 and carried out a career in Quality Assurance in the Food Industry. Todd cherished spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed all forms of sports, music, camping, and beach travel.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home at 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg. Family and friends are welcome after the service to visit the home of Wayne Faber at 67 Rex Road, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Harrisonburg, 225 N. High St., No. 3, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
