Todd Keith Kellison, 57, of Luray, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023.
He was born Dec. 23, 1965, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Richard Burton "Sonny" Kellison and Nancy Catherine Atkins Kellison.
Todd worked as a superintendent for the Town of Luray since September 1998.
On Sept. 23, 1988, he married Lora Judd Kellison, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Olivia K. Laing and husband, D.J. Laing, of Luray; one granddaughter, Cali Laing of Bentonville; a special aunt and uncle, Marlene and Heggie Frye of Luray; and his friends, Bruce Cline and Missy Hayman.
Services are planned for a later date.
