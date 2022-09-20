Tommie Sue Richardson, 85, of Harrisonburg, Va., died peacefully on Sept. 16, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community, where she had resided since 2010.
Ms. Richardson was born in High Point, N.C. on Dec. 24, 1936, to William Fred Richardson and Jean Long (McGrath). She grew up in the Shenandoah Valley, where she married Robert Clark Stivers (preceding her in death on Nov. 4, 1971) and raised five children with him.
She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton and Madison College (now James Madison University), where she completed degrees in Elementary Education and Library Science. Professionally she did editing work for a variety of publications, beginning with the Journal of the American Educational Research Association in Washington, D.C. She then moved to New Hampshire where she bought and ran a 12-bedroom inn at the base of Mt. Washington while continuing her editing work at the local newspaper in North Conway. She later moved to Fryeburg, Maine and with her second husband, Paul Jaeger (preceding her in death), grew vegetables organically while renovating a house. She finished her editing career at the New England Journal of Medicine in Boston. Upon retirement, she moved to coastal Maine, where she lived for a decade before moving to Kinston, N.C. briefly, and ultimately returning to Harrisonburg in 2010.
Ms. Richardson loved to read and share books with others. She loved good food and drink, she loved to share them, and she was a phenomenal cook. She loved animals (dogs, especially), flowers (roses, especially), and being in nature as often as possible. Her hospitality and kindness were well known and appreciated by family, friends, colleagues, and fellow Sunnyside residents.
Ms. Richardson is survived by her son, Joseph “Clark” Stivers and spouse, Laurie, of Bar Harbor, Maine; daughters, Catherine “Cathie” Stivers and partner, Ann Forburger, of Richmond, Janet Stivers-Blaebaum and spouse, Fred, of North Carolina, Lydia Jean Stivers and Amy Stivers Gasper and spouse, Leo, all of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Abby Stivers and spouse, Dana, Stuart Young, Emily Proscino and spouse, Mike, Jesse Barnes, Jon Blaebaum and spouse, Chrissie, and Paul Blaebaum; and great-grandchildren, Jamese, Morgan, Nakeo and Ben.
Ms. Richardson’s family is deeply grateful for the loving care that Tommie Sue received at Sunnyside Retirement Community for almost 12 years. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Fellowship Fund, Sunnyside Development, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A private graveside service will be held by the family, followed by interment at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
