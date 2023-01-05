Tommy Benton Painter, 76, of Luray, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He spent most of his years living in Luray.
He was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Luray and was a son of the late John Paul Painter Sr. and Nina Pearl Painter.
Tommy was a member of the Luray Christian Church.
Tommy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was respected and loved by all and will be greatly missed.
On March 10, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Wood Painter, who survives. Joyce and Tommy were happily married for 54 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are their son, Brian “Scott” Painter of Elkton and wife, Meghan; his brother, John Paul Painter Jr. of Luray and wife, Judy; his granddaughter, Kara Painter of Creve Coeur, Mo.; and his grandpup, Toby Banjo Painter of Elkton.
Tommy worked at A&P Grocery as the produce manager for more than 40 years. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his son and helping with the family business Blue Ridge Outdoor Supplies.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Bradley Funeral Home by “Bubba” Gochenour. Burial was in the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.