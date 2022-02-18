Tommy Dean Mick, 58, of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Tommy was born in Staunton on Jan. 13, 1964, a son of Mabel Lyda Mick of Broadway and the late Robert Mick Jr.
Tommy graduated from Broadway HS and attended Blue Ridge CC. He was a member of Ray of Hope Pentecostal Church in Harrisonburg and loved singing and music. Tommy also enjoyed playing the piano in his spare time.
Tommy is survived by three brothers, Stacey Mick of Blue Grass, Va., Wesley Mick of Winchester, Va., and Dante Mick of Broadway.
He is also survived by companion, Max Dean.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Maggie Mick of Blue Grass and special grandmaw, Nellie Warner of Broadway.
