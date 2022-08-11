Mr. Tommy Edward Wimer, 72, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at home. He was born in Harrisonburg on July 25, 1950, and was a son of Roy and Etha (Reedy) Wimer.
Tommy was employed as a maintenance worker at the Lighthouse Motel.
He is survived by daughters, Kitra and Krista Wimer, both of Bridgewater; siblings, Carolyn (Woody) Southerly of Harrisonburg, Terri (Timmy) Morris of Bridgewater, Phillip Wimer of West Augusta, and Anthony Wimer of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Rachel Coffman, Allee Coffman, Gunner Wimer, and Rawley Clem; and great- granddaughter, Breelyn Clem.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bobby and Kenny Wimer, and grandson, John Kelly Coffman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Stephen Creech officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service to offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
