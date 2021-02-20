Tommy Eugene Brooks, 70, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Tommy was born Aug. 31, 1950 and was the son of the late Carl “Jimmy” Ellis and Thelma Knight Brooks. He owned and operated Brooks Body Shop for many years and was devoted to his family .
On Aug. 24, 1976, he married Katherine Boyd, who preceded him in death on Feb. 2, 2013.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Brooks, Jr. and wife, Dorenda, of Fulks Run; granddaughters, Hailey Shull and husband, Kyle, of Weyers Cave, Shelby Foster and husband, Kyle, of Jackson, Wyoming, and Delaney Brooks of Fulks Run; great-grandchildren, Rylie Foster and Tate Shull; siblings, Jimmy “Stevie” Brooks, Karen Payne and husband, Carrol “Jimmy”, Cindy Morris and husband, Galen, Jackie Brooks and wife, Connie, Dale Brooks and wife, Debbie, and Carl Brooks and wife, Kim; mother-in-law, Reinetta Boyd; sister-in-law, Kaye Andrews and husband, Mark, and brothers-in-law, Jimmy Boyd and Bobby Boyd and wife, Gina.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Albert Boyd, and sister-in-law, Glenda Boyd.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Gospel Hill Cemetery with Reverend Samuel Goering officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Tommy’s memory may be made to Sentara RMH Medical Center,2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
