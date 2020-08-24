Tommy Key Jones, 63, of Timberville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Tommy was born on March 23, 1957, and is the son of the late Tommy Key Jones, Sr. and Sophie Funkhouser Jones. Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Frances Jones; a son, Stevie Jones of Timberville; a daughter, Rhonda Burkett of Timberville and companion, Dave Pelkey; a sister, Rebecca Ambrose of Mount Crawford; a brother, Dean Jones of Edinburg; two grandchildren, Ryan and Autumn Burkett; a beloved cat, Marvin.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Todd Crowder officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
