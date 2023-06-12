Tony Anthony Sager
Tony Anthony Sager, 65, of Broadway, passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2023. He had a 4-year long battle with ALS.
He was born Oct. 5, 1957, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Evelyn Grove Sager of Broadway, Va. and the late Robert Milton “Bobby” Sager.
Tony dedicated his life to the family business, Hillside Inc. He started working with his father in high school, took over the business after the passing of his father in 1997. He only retired in 2021 due to his ALS. Tony was very proud that Hillside is now in its 4th generation of a family run business.
Also surviving are his beloved, dutiful daughter and caregiver, Felicia Sager-Altland and husband, Daniel, of Broadway; a devoted son, Steven Sager, of Broadway; three grandsons he loved tremendously, Damien Clegg, Hunter Cave and Blake Sager, all of Broadway; a sister, Debra Dove and husband, Clifford, of Broadway; and a loyal, faithful caregiver, Misty Miller, of Fulks Run. He leaves behind numerous friends who were like family. Tony is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Alison M. Sager.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, PO Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
