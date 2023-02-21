Tony Eugene Clinedinst
Tony Eugene Clinedinst, 55, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at his home. Mr. Clinedinst was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 15, 1967, and was a son of Gary Eugene and Patricia Kay Clinedinst, who survive.
Tony graduated from Broadway High School in 1985. He had a longstanding career as an electric technician specialist with ComSonics for 38 years. Tony was a faithful member of Mayland Christian Church located in Broadway. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, going to the beach and concerts, coaching his daughter’s softball team and watching sports cheering on his favorite teams, the Redskins and Yankees.
On Aug. 26, 1988, Tony married Angela Dawn Lam Clinedinst, who preceded him in death on Nov. 3, 2021.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Stephen Anthony Clinedinst of Grottoes; daughters, Phylicia Dawn Michael and husband, Dustin, of McGaheysville and Jennifer Dawn Williams and husband, Arik, of Dayton; brother, Mike Clinedinst and wife, Sara; sister, Anna Taylor and husband, Terry; grandchild, Roran and another on the way, McKenna.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at New Market Voice Tabernacle Church with Pastor Charles Clinedinst officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Mennonite Cemetery in Broadway.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
