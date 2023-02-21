Tony Jennings Mongold
Tony Jennings Mongold, 63, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away Feb. 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Sept. 27, 1959, in Bergton to the late Wilson “Shorty” Woodrow and Violet Louise Fitzwater Mongold.
Tony was a truck operator at George’s Poultry for 27 years. He hauled chickens for Tuck Roadcap for many years and Jim Flinn in Moorefield, W.Va. He was also a farmer. He was a member of Crab Run Church of the Brethren. He liked helping people when he could. He loved to hunt, especially turkeys in the Spring, and loved to tell stories.
On Sept. 26, 1981, he married the former Elizabeth Lohr, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Dale Mongold and companion, Jennifer Whetzel, of Mathias, W.Va., and Kent Mongold and wife, Michelle, of Broadway; two granddaughters, Jenna Mongold and Jessa Mongold, both of Mathias; three brothers, Vincent Mongold, Lawson Mongold and Russell Mongold; and three sisters, Maxine Shank, Sandra Sonifrank and Marcella Sager.
He was preceded in death by his half sister, Linda Roadcap.
Pastors Robert Curns and Willie Hottinger will conduct a funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow in Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bergton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
