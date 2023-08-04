Tony Lynn Barrix
Tony Lynn Barrix, 59, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Barrix was born Nov. 12, 1963, in Rockingham County and was a son of Barry Wayne Barrix Sr. and the late Joyce Diane Harper Barrix.
He worked at Sysco Foods for 38 years. He loved his animals, especially his dog, “Bella.” He raised roosters and was known as “Chicken Man.” He loved life, never met a stranger, and to know him was to love him. He was the life of the party, he had a great ability to make others smile, and his sense of humor will be greatly missed.
On June 27, 1986, he married Rebecca Sue Smith Barrix, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Heather Diane Barrix and Tony Lynn Barrix Jr.; siblings, Barry Wayne “B.W.” Barrix, Tina Rolison and husband, John, and Cynthia Clore and husband, Christopher; and one granddaughter, Emma Lee Depoy Barrix.
At his request, the body was cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Community Place, 17 East Johnson St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
