Tony Sylvester Wooddell, 52, of Shenandoah, peacefully passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Tony was born July 20, 1968, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Edwin S. Wooddell and Linda Guyer Thomas and stepfather, Charlie, of Shenandoah. In addition to his father, he is joined in Heaven with his grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Varner, Marion Luther Wooddell and Violet Hodge; niece, Emily Wooddell; uncle, Eddie and aunts, Connie and Barbara.
Tony loved the outdoors, spending time in the woods and kayaking the river. He had many tattoos and would love to have given you one too. Tony’s passion was driving--he loved to drive; and a good driver he was, maybe even when he wasn’t even supposed to be.
In addition to his mother and Charlie, he is survived by his wife, Karla Wooddell of Fredericksburg; brother, Jeff Wooddell of Stafford; three sisters, Leslie Wooddell Downey and husband, J.T., of Shenandoah, Lorrie Wooddell of Fulks Run, and Lisa Staff Lindemann and husband, Phil, of Lexington Park, Md.; nieces, nephews, and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
