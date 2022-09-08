Tonya Marie D’Auria, 51, of Massanutten, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville after a short battle with Cancer.
Born in New York on Feb. 13, 1971, to Michael D’Auria and preceded in death by her mother, Wendy Rose. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather (Dad) Luis Villanueva.
Tonya always opened her home to anyone in need or a safe place to stay. Fiercely protective and loyal to her family and friends, she was a caring soul and worried about others over herself. She had a huge heart and left everyone she spoke with feeling that they were the most important thing in the world. She had so much love to give and would do anything for anybody but especially her family.
She grew up in Houston, Texas and always considered that her home. She earned an Art History degree from the University of Maine but loved her job as commercial and residential painter. The beach was her second home, spending hours searching for sand dollars. She loved going to concerts and reconnecting with old friends. She was very creative and throughout her life enjoyed playing the guitar, drawing, painting and crocheting. Tonya and her husband were best friends, partners in crime and enjoyed time together going to concerts, days on the beach and quiet evenings at home spending time together.
She is survived by her husband, Jude V. Martin; three daughters, Leigh, Maegen, and Grace; grandsons, Van and Dax; and brother, Luis Villanueva and his wife, Ericka. She was a wonderful loving, caring Mom that devoted her life to raising her children.
In keeping with Tonya’s wishes her family will commemorate her life by making her cremated remains a part of the Eternal Reef in Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AIDS United, 1634 Eye St. NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20006-4003.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
