Tonya Marie Hoover, 42, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond following a brief illness.
She was born July 26, 1977, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of Chester Rupert Eppard and the late Joyce Marie Williams Eppard.
Tonya graduated from Spotswood High School in 1995 and worked for Rockingham County School System as a transportation assistant. She loved her family and kept them strongly bonded together.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Issac “Ike” L. Hoover. Also surviving are son, Shane Hoover of Shenandoah; sister, Renee Eppard and companion, Delmas Burker Jr. of Elkton; two half brothers, Bradley Williams and wife, Amanda, of Elkton, and Bucky Williams and wife, Crystal, of Luray; half sister, Stephanie Williams of Elkton; several nieces and nephews, including close niece, Haley Shifflett and close nephew, Cody Shifflett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor James Kite officiating. Interment will follow at Hensley United Methodist Church Cemetery in the Thorougfare area of Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Please remember to wear a face covering for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
