Totsie Layman Zirkle, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Totsie was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late M.H. “Shorty” Layman and Helen Painter Layman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Kelley Earl Zirkle Jr.; a brother, Robert Lee Layman; and a sister-in-law, Sue Durrett Layman.
In 1953, Totsie graduated from Harrisonburg High School. After high school, she entered RMH School of Nursing. She eloped secretly on June 12,1954, while continuing her nursing education. After becoming an RN, she began a 26-year career at RMH in the newborn nursery. When her first grandson was born, she left RMH so she could provide daycare for him. Soon after her grandson entered school, she began work at Camelot Hall (now Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center). She began as an assistant to a physical therapist and then moved on to become Director of Nursing responsible for infection control and education of staff.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church on Court Square. She was involved in the youth program as a young girl and later she served as a Sunday School Teacher when her girls were young.
Surviving are two daughters, Kim Zirkle Brantley and husband, Mike, of Harrisonburg and Terry Zirkle McDonald and husband, Dennis, of Stuarts Draft; two grandsons, Matthew Kelley Brantley (Melody) and Christopher Michael Brantley; brother, David Louis Layman (Jo); sister-in-law, Virginia Cutchin Layman; and nieces and nephews, Ritchie A. Layman (Nancy), Tammy Craft (Kevin), Christopher David “Bernie” Layman (Teri), and Shaun Casey Layman Ulrich (Tommy).
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Scott Thayer officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Estates Assisted Living and Legacy Hospice for the loving care Totsie received these past months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
