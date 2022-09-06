Towan Julian-Christopher Cappell, 26, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1996, in Newark, N.J., and was the son of Christina Moore and Jullian Cappell.
Towan attended and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 2014.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Adelmo Fauntleroy “Pops”; two brothers, Juleian V. Cappell and Juwan Cappell; sisters, Julexus Cappell Hyman and husband, KyMontra Hyman, Junya D. Cappell, and Jumya Cappell; godsisters, Bessy Jimenez, Stevie Williams-Click, Taylor Johnson and Jumaira Scott and godbrother, Tyheim McFadden; maternal grandparents, Brenda Moore and “Poppa” Donald Moore, "Paw Paw” Randolph Falls and Ramon Reyes and wife, Flor Reyes; maternal aunt, Mira Sonner and son, Timothy Galicki; aunt, Aracelis Urbina and husband, Luis; maternal uncle, Fernando Reyes and cousins, Carla Van Devander and husband, C.J. Van Devander; maternal great-grandmother, Phyllis Sonner; paternal grandparents, Myra and Dennis Cappell; uncles, Calvin Cappell, Patrick Cappell, and Dennis Cappell; goduncle and aunt, Bo Jackson and wife, Yvonne Jackson; goduncle, Anthony Vaughn; godmothers, Chris Botts, Lavonne Ward and Renee Plume; and godaunts, Anne Drummond, Wendy Dove, Cindy Johnson, Justine Garland and Shanelle Summers.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Daniel Cappell; great-grandfather, Ray Sonner; great-uncles, Geoff Sonner and Terry Sonner; and godfather, “Fu” Paul Jackson.
All services will be private
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
