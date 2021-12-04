Tracy Charles Greaver, 82, of Timberville, died December 3, 2021 at his home.
He was born December 2, 1939 in Mt. Clare, WV and was a son of the late Tracy and Flora Bennett Greaver.
He retired from Kennametal as a CNC operator. Tracy helped start the Broadway/Timberville Midget League Football, where he coached for 16 years. He also helped start the Broadway Community Little League, where he coached for 25 years. He was a member of Rader Lutheran Church in Timberville. Tracy was a U.S. Navy Veteran and an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and WVU Mountaineers.
On January 20, 1967 he married the former Betty Jane Frye, who preceded him in death on March 6, 2021.
Surviving are two sons; Michael Greaver, of Broadway, Terry Greaver, of Harrisonburg, four grandchildren; Brittany Greaver, Jeffrey Greaver, Juliana Greaver, Emma Greaver, one great grandchild; Preston Greaver, and one brother; Lawrence Greaver, of Harrisonburg.
He was preceded in death by numerous siblings.
Pastor Angela Dunn will conduct a funeral service Tuesday 11 AM at Rader Lutheran Church. Burial will be private at Rader Lutheran Cemetery. The casket will be closed at the church.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook beginning Monday from 10 AM- 7 PM at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Masks are encouraged at the church and funeral home for those who are not vaccinated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
