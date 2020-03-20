Travis Aaron Wilkins, 25, of Broadway, Va., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1994, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of David Custer of Broadway and Oneda Wilkins Custer of Broadway.
Travis worked for George's.
Surviving in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Wesley Riggleman and wife, Laci, and Derrick Wilkins, all of Broadway, and grandparents, Mary Ann and Fred Morris, and Dave Custer, all of Broadway.
His grandmother, Joan Coleman, preceded him in death.
A private graveside service will be held at Bethel Mennonite Church cemetery near Broadway.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
