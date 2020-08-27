Travis Allen Curry
Travis Allen Curry, 51, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Outer Banks Hospital.
Travis was an amazing husband to Sarah Lane Curry. They shared 22 years of partnership together.
Travis was born in Arlington, Va., he was a phenomenal son of the late Charles and Shirley Curry. He attended Turner Ashby High School and was employed as a stocker at Food Lion.
Travis enjoyed taking photos of animals, and the sky. He liked to watch wrestling, and drive his son’s mustang as that was a dream vehicle for him. Travis will be remembered for so many of the incredible traits he had. He was a remarkable friend, a loving husband, an outstanding brother, and a tremendous father.
Travis is survived by wife, Sarah Curry; children, Austin Curry and Sierra Curry and boyfriend, Michael Zirkle; brother, Richard Curry and wife, Carol; sister, Angela Shifflet and husband, Carroll Ray; nieces and nephews, ShirAnna Lohr, Charles Long, Anthony Long, Richard Curry, Jr., Lisa Curry, and Joseph Shifflet.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Shelby Head, and a number of close friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va., with interment at Mount Clinton Church Cemetery. Friends and may visit with the family at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.