Travis Lee Knight, 51, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Harrisonburg on April 30, 1970, and was a son of Roger L. and Sharon (Snyder) Smith of Bridgewater.
Travis graduated from Turner Ashby High School, Class of 1989. He had been a longtime manager of the meat department at the Bridgewater IGA prior to starting his own company. He loved cars, playing pool and working in his garage.
Travis was united in marriage on June 14, 1991, to Lavonne Michelle (Morris) Knight.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his daughter, Brittany Nicole Anderson and husband, William, of Dayton; stepgrandfather, Willard Driver of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Anderson, Bodie Anderson and Grace Anderson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Spencer and Delyn Morris of Hinton; and his biological father, Edwin Lee Simmons of Tazewell.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Snyder Driver and grandfather, James R. Snyder.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Linville Cemetery with The Rev. Tim McAvoy officiating.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to pay respects and sign the register book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
