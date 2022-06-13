Trenna Myers Haislop, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 10, 2022.
She was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Ernest F. “Buddy” Myers Jr. and Violet Weaver Myers.
Trenna was a graduate of Broadway High School and was employed with Contel Telephone Company for 25 years, Financial Investments for 25 years and Tax Professional for 15 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 76 and enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, fishing and gardening.
On Dec. 31, 1991, she married James H. Haislop, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Tony Lee Miller and fiancée, Rosa Bare, of Harrisonburg, James H. Haislop Jr. and wife, Jamie, of Moyock, N.C., and Retha-Lyn Brown and husband, Joe, of Fredericksburg; two sisters, Debbie Myers Daily of Harrisonburg and Bonnie Slick and husband, Ed, of Hagerstown, Md.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Bob Daily.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Glen Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhome.com.
