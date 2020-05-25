Tresa Florence Quarles
Tresa Florence Quarles, age 85, of Harrisonburg, Va., and formerly of Buchanan, Va., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
She was preceded in her death by her mother and father, Hannah Vivian Quarles and Harry Franklin Quarles; sisters, Elizabeth Q. Watson and Janet Q. Hall, Forest, Va., and brothers, Owen F. Quarles, Lewis E. Quarles and Dr. Carey L. Quarles.
She is survived by brothers, Robert Jabe Quarles of Costa Mesa, Calif., and J. Carson Quarles of Roanoke, Va.; and sisters-in-law, Norma H. Quarles (wife of Carson) and Karla Quarles of Fort Collins, Colo. She was loved and will be missed by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1953 and Madison College in 1957 with a B.S in Education. She taught in Fairfax County, Botetourt County, Albemarle County and Harrisonburg City Schools, where she coached for 33 years. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 1967 with a Master of Education degree.
After retirement from teaching, she enrolled at Eastern Mennonite Seminary and graduated in three years with a Master of Divinity degree. Before seminary, she served as lay minister for the United Methodist Church for several years. She served as a minister for the Linville United Church of Christ and St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ that spanned 23 years.
In retirement, she spent many hours writing family history and stories about her teaching and ministry careers. She was a life member of Rockingham SPCA and Rockingham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and served as Chaplain.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge all the staff of the Sunnyside PRC for their professional, loving and tender care for Tresa while she was at Sunnyside.
A private graveside service will be held at the Quarles Family burial plot at the Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan, Va.
Those wishing to make memorial gifts in her honor may do so to your favorite charity or to the Rockingham- Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22803, no flowers necessary.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.