Treva Belle Mongold Smith Mullins
Treva Belle Mongold Smith Mullins, 94, of New Market, died March 29, 2020, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock. She was born Jan. 21, 1926, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Charlie and Ada See Mongold.
She had worked at Rockingham Poultry and Alan Johnson & Associates.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ivan Smith, and also her second husband, Monroe Mullins.
Surviving are five children, Katherine Branner of Criders, Sandra Dove of Criders, Nancy Smith of New Market, Richard Smith of Mathias, W.Va., and Cheri Curry of Linville, one sister; Lefa Gay Pyle of Baker, W.Va.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Her body was cremated and services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.