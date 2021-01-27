Treva Joy Smith
Treva Joy Smith, 87, of Broadway, passed away Jan. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Nov. 21, 1933, in Hepners, Va., and was a daughter of the late Edith May Biller.
Treva retired from JE Morgan as a seamstress after working there for 25 years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and was loved by many.
On Feb. 4, 1952, she married the late Curtis Blair Smith, who died Sept. 27, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda S. Ruby of Centerville, Tenn., and Kathy A. Waggy of Broadway; three grandchildren, Tracy J. Loker of Broadway, Shannon M. Loker of Tennessee and Jeremy S. Waggy of Dayton, Va.; three sisters, Bettie Lou Smith of Fulks Run, Genevieve Holsinger of Broadway and Catherine Anderson of Broadway; three great-grandchildren, Michael Loker, Kristin Biller and Makayla Loker; and her best friend, Tanner.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Junior Fulk and James Fulk.
Pastor Neil Summers will conduct a graveside service Friday, Jan. 29, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home.
Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required at the graveside service.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
