Troy Clinton Breeden
Troy Clinton Breeden, 35, of Timberville, Va., died Oct. 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born March 10, 1985, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Robin Porter Breeden of Timberville and George Clinton Breeden of Michigan.
Troy had worked as a mechanic for Blauch Brothers. He was like “MacGyver”, always building and tinkering with things. He had a deep love for his children and family.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are four children, Vera Comtois of Ohio, Porter Breeden of Ohio, and Zeppelin Breeden and Lennox Breeden, both of Timberville; his wife, Carrieada Paddy of Timberville; siblings, Stacy Strawderman and husband, Albert, of Broadway, Charissa Tyson of Timberville and Dawn Breeden of Timberville; maternal grandfather, Morris Porter Sr. of New Market; a bountiful number of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
His body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Keys Equine Therapy, 6107 Horse Farm Lane, Port Republic, VA 24471.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
