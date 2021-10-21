Trudy Crystal Derrow, 64, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Trudy was born Feb. 17, 1957, a daughter of the late Phyllis Maxine (Lambert) and Shirley Woodrow Derrow.
She had worked at Georges Foods in Harrisonburg until her mother became ill.
She is survived by numerous cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Burial will be private at Moscow Church Cemetery.
