Truey LaVerne Sheldon, 93, of Luray, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. She was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., and was a daughter of the late Ernest J. Beach Sr. and Mary Foster Beach.
On Jan. 26, 1946, she married Ervin L. Sheldon, who died July 17, 2018.
She is survived by two daughters, Lorraine A. Reynard of Luray and Marilyn Panetto of Limeton; and two sons, Ronald Sheldon of Arizona and Ernest Sheldon of California. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest J. Beach Jr. and David Beach; and a sister, Margaret I. Hoover.
Services are planned for a later date.
