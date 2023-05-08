Tyler Allen John Biller
Tyler Allen John Biller, 25, of Basye, died May 3, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 17, 1998, in Harrisonburg to Tasha Beth Mumaw and the late Thomas Allen Biller.
Tyler was self-employed as a carpenter and just had gotten his carpenter’s license and took great pride in that and his work.
On May 1, 2021, he married the former Tiffany Ott, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Aubrey Taylor, Aurora Biller and Brantley Biller; beloved stepfather, Daniel Mumaw; his brother, Colby Mumaw (Whitney); sisters, Makani Kanagy-Biller and Kaelani Kanagy-Biller; nieces, Jaylynn and Braylynn Pence; nephew, Waylon Mumaw; maternal grandmother, Cathy Cline; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Peggy Biller; in-laws, Paul and Crystal Beck; numerous aunts and uncles; and lifelong friends, Arthur Leap, Nick Franco, Hunter Miller, David Thornton, Jaziem Hart, Ja’ziel Hart, Bubby, David Palmer, Jason Lohr, Chris Fox and Marcus Dasher.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Johnnie Cline.
Pastor Dave Moore will conduct a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Morningstar Lutheran Church near Mount Jackson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
His body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Grandle Funeral Home to help with expenses or Farmers and Merchants Bank (Children’s Accounts that will be set up).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
