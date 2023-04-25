We are saddened and grief stricken to announce the unexpected passing of Tyler Daniel “Bags” Bagwell on April 20, 2023. Tyler was surrounded by his family, who all loved him dearly at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Tyler was born Feb. 24, 1990, and is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Natasha McDonaldson Bagwell. He was the greatest dad ever to his four cherished children, Bentley, Raylynn, Gabriel and Trenton. He considered his role as a “father” to be the greatest gift he could give. Also surviving are a sister, Heather Bagwell Cash (Derrick), and their children, Bryson, Josie and Addison; a brother, C.J. Stroop (Samantha), and their children, Aubree, Isaiah, Avery and Amaya; a brother, Jesse Stroop; his parents, Chris Bagwell and Angela Goolsby Stroop and Wes Stroop; grandparents, Sharon and Chick Rodgers, whom Tyler shared their home and love with and considered them his “Mom and Dad” and Darlene and Tom Goolsby; step-grandmother, Janet Davis; mother and father-in-law, Sharon McDonaldson and Ricky Simmons; grandmother-in-law, Lavon “Nanny” McDonaldson, as well as many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tyler was a giver, always helping others, and he continued to give by being an organ donor. He was larger than life itself, always happy, had an infectious smile that would light up a room, had a big heart and especially considered others before himself. Children swarmed around him to play as he was a fun-loving “big kid” himself.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Linville-Edom Ruritan Hall, 3752 Linville Edom Road in Linville with Derrick Cash officiating. The immediate family will also commemorate his life in a private ceremony at their church, Mt. Olive Brethren Church, in Pineville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a special fund for the children through Dupont Credit Union, under the name of Sharon Rodgers and attention to “Bagwell Children.”
“At my lowest, God is my hope.
At my darkest, God is my light.
At my weakest, God is my strength.
At my saddest, God is my comforter.”
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
