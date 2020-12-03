Tyler Scott Kline, 30, a resident of Mount Jackson, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Tyler was born Aug. 30, 1990, and was a son of Joseph Scott Kline and wife, Jackie, of Linville and LaDona Jo King Kline and companion, William Beatty Jr., of Mount Jackson. He was a devoted father who loved spending time with his children and family. He was a proud fuel tank driver for Holtzman Oil Company. He loved riding his motorcycle “Betty White” with his brother-in-law and friends. He was known for his humor, wit and being a dependable friend.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his fianceé, Lindsey Katula; children, Wyatt Kline, Heinrich Kline, Tarryn Kline; stepson, Caleb Katula; grandmother, Joy King of Broadway; siblings, Brittany Faudree and husband, Jeremy, of New Market, Madison Kline of Broadway; stepsiblings, Cody Burgoon, Megan Burgoon; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Phyllis Kline, and James A. King Jr.
Those wishing to sign the guestbook may do so on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will not be present during this time.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Broadway with Dr. Larry Aikens Jr. officiating. Social distancing guidelines and COVID regulations will be followed. There will be limited seating. However, a limited power radio station will be available in the parking lot.
Burial will be held privately. At his request, the body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, savings accounts have been set up for each of his surviving children. Checks may be mailed to Farmers and Merchants Bank, 161 S. Main St., Woodstock, VA 22664. Please make checks payable to Wyatt Kline, Heinrich Kline, and/or Tarryn Kline.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
