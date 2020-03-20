Tyler Scott Hensley, 27, of Port Republic, formerly of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. Mr. Hensley was born Aug. 6, 1992, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of Christopher Lee and Wendy Shifflett Hensley, who survive. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary L. Hensley.
Tyler was a graduate of Spotswood High School with the class of 2010. He was a member of the Church of Solsburg and was employed at Danone – White Wave Foods in Mount Crawford. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and working on cars. Most of all, he loved having family time and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Morris Hensley; son, Layton Hunter Hensley; daughter, Layla Nicole Hensley; brothers, Aaron H. Hensley, Austin L. Hensley and wife, Kayla, all of Elkton, and Anthony I. Shifflett and wife, Susan, of California; his first cousin, whom he was raised with, Ashley R. Back of Elkton; maternal grandparents, Aubrey L. and Carolyn Thompson; paternal grandmother, Denise Fauls, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services will be private with private interment at Elk Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the family for unexpected funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
