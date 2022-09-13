Tyrone Phillip Winston Sr., affectionately known as “Donnie”, was born in Lynchburg, Va., on Feb. 17, 1938. After a brief illness, he peacefully passed away at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerset, N.J., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
He was a longtime resident of Harrisonburg, Va., and employed for many years at Gitchell’s Studio.
He relocated to Piscataway, N.J., where he lived out the remainder of his years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacquelin Smith; stepfather, Henry Smith; and former wife, Mrs. Catherine Winston.
He leaves to cherish his memories his three children, Robin Winston, Donna Murphy (husband, Morris Murphy); and son, Tyrone Phillip Winston Jr. (TP), and a host of siblings, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is grieved by a dedicated and compassionate companion, Ms. Cora Hammond.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at Anderson Funeral Service in New Brunswick, N.J. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
