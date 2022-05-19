RAINARD Ulric Hubert, 99, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born Ulric Hubert Rainaud Jr. in Holyoke, Mass., on Sept. 8, 1922, and was the eldest son of the late Isabella Collier (Ford) Rainaud and Ulric Hubert Rainaud. His name was Americanized by his mother and he became best known in his adult years as Ric Rainard. In addition to his parents, Ric was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy “Betty” Elisabeth (Pegg) Rainard; an infant son, Philip Andrew Rainard; two brothers, Robert George Rainard and Ralph Bruce Rainard; and one sister, Phyllis Myrtle (Rainaud) Haxton.
Ric is survived by Ulric H. Rainard IV and wife, Margaret ‘Maggie’ (Redfern) Rainard, of Poctatello, Idaho; Reginald William Rainard and wife, Cathy Ebner-Rainard of Wheaton, Md.; Mary Elisabeth Bashore and husband, Brian Bashore of Dale City, Va.; Isobelle Eileen Johns of Henrico, Va.; John Christopher Rainard and wife, Chut Rainard, of Aledo, Texas; David Bruce Rainard and wife, Ann (Ringgold) Rainard, of Dayton, Va.; Janet Inez Anderson and husband, Col. Matt Anderson (U.S. Army Ret) of Madison, Ala.; Samen San and husband, Man Kim of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Michael Tang and wife, Rany Choeng, of Philadelphia, Pa. Ric is also survived by 29 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss their grandfather very much.
Ric spent his formative years in Holyoke, Mass. during the Great Depression. In his late teens, he participated in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Stafford Springs, Conn., planting trees in federal forests. His work in the CCC helped financially support his parents and siblings during tough times. During WWII Ric was drafted into the United States Army Air Corps, joining the 90th bomb group “Jolly Rogers” crew 67. He proudly served his country as a radio operator on a B-24 in the South Pacific Theatre. After the war, he attended and graduated from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., with a degree in Zoology. It was here that he met Betty Pegg. They were married at Western Presbyterian Church on May 8, 1948 and settled in Northern Virginia. They moved their growing family to Richmond, Va. in 1962. Ric and Betty had 64 wonderful years together; he was very proud to be blessed with such a large family and a loving wife. Ric was highly active with the Boy Scouts of America, the Ginter Park Residents Association, and the Northside Community in Richmond, Va. He was a member of the Sales and Marketing Executives of Virginia and an Elder at Ginter Park Presbyterian Church.
Ric worked briefly for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals after graduating university, then on to Washington National Insurance for 20 years. He finished off his work history as Chief Automotive Investigator with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Ric also obtained his Real Estate license and assisted his wife, Betty, with the selling of houses--they made a great team. In 2008, Ric and Betty relocated to Bridgewater, Va.
Ric and Betty enjoyed traveling the world together, from Europe to Australia and to every state but Alaska. From summers at their ocean timeshare to holidays with their children and grandchildren, Ric always had his movie camera with him to capture the memories to share with family and friends. Ric loved his vegetable garden, tinkering with his cars, and he could literally fix anything, He was pretty amazing for 99.
A memorial service will be conducted at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. with The Rev. Gwen Carr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. A private interment service will be held for both Ric and Betty at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va. is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
