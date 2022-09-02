Una Lee Wilkins, 94, a resident of Warsack House at VMRC, and formerly of Broadway, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born July 14, 1928, in Needmore, W.Va., to the late Andrew Jackson and Lillian Gay Bradfield Wilkins.
Una graduated from Eastern Mennonite School in 1946. She was a homemaker, and then went to work at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Timberville from 1960-1970. Then she went on to work for Christian Light Publication in Harrisonburg a couple years before retiring. She was a member of Crossroads Mennonite Church for 40 plus years. While she attended there, she was active in many church activities, including song leader, church treasurer for 30 plus years, served on the church counsel, the sewing circle, church secretary/treasurer. On April 9, 2000, she became a member of Calvary Mennonite Fellowship, where she was a song leader for a few years.
On March 8, 1947, she married Grant Eugene Wilkins, who preceded her in death April 10, 2011.
Surviving are one son, Galen Lee Wilkins and wife, Claudia, of Binghamton, N.Y.; grandchildren, David Wilkins and wife, Sarah, Christy Lee Wilkins, Steven Guzzo, and Keisha Guzzo; great-grandchildren, Maren Wilkins and Mark Zduniak; and nephews, Roger Whetzel and Warren Henry.
One daughter, Freida Wilkins, preceded her in death.
Pastor John Byler will conduct a funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thursday Sept. 8, at Trissels Mennonite Church near Broadway. Burial will follow in the Trissels Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Calvary Mennonite Fellowship, 6083 Mt. Clinton Pike, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Una will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
