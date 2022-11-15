Vada G. Miller, 94, of Rockingham, Virginia died on November 10, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center following a brief illness. At her request, there will be no services, but her friends and extended family are encouraged to reflect on the extraordinary woman she was and to remember her fondly.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.