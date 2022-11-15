Vada G. Miller, 94, of Rockingham, Virginia died on November 10, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center following a brief illness. At her request, there will be no services, but her friends and extended family are encouraged to reflect on the extraordinary woman she was and to remember her fondly.
