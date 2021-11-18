Vada Mildred Beery Rhodes, 96, a resident of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Rhodes was born Oct. 16, 1925, in Dayton and was a daughter of the late Walter Rhodes and Mary Florence Shank Beery.
She was a homemaker and a rug weaver. She was a member of Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Aug. 7, 1975, she married Reuben F. Rhodes, who preceded her in death Dec. 11, 1997.
Surviving are her stepchildren, Elva Rhodes Horst (Myron) of Harrisonburg and Elizabeth Rhodes Rohrer of Dayton; sister, Lois Miriam Beery Good of Rockingham; three stepgrandchildren, Leon Rohrer (Elaine), Esther Wenger (Clifford) and Irene Eberly (Nelson); 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; 25 stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by her sisters, Lydia Ann Beery, Carrie Virginia Beery, Vera Agnes Beery Showalter and Eva Margaret Beery Brubaker; brothers-in-law, Daniel R. “D.R.” Showalter, Joseph H. Good, and Menno S. Brubaker; and a stepson-in-law, Ivan Harold Rohrer.
The ministers of the church will conduct a graveside service Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside service.
Due to illness in the community, limited visitation hours will be Thursday afternoon at the home from 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
