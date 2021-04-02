Vada Marie Arehart, 90, of Timberville, passed away April 1, 2021, at Timberview Crossings. She was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Hardy County, W.Va., to the late Frank McCauley and Iola Anona Dove Halterman.
Vada worked at Rockingham Poultry and was a member of Timberville Church of the Brethren. She taught Sunday school, loved baking, and was famous for her coconut cream pie. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
On Nov. 22, 1956, Vada married Edward Arehart, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Sharon Brumbaugh and husband, Ken, of Broadway; a grandson, Josh Brumbaugh and spouse, Jorge Zavala, of Stephenson, Va.; and one brother, Floyd Halterman of Timberville.
One sister, Wilma Wilt, preceded her in death.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday at Timberville Cemetery.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the guestbook. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timberville Church of the Brethren, 145 Church St., Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
