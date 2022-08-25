Vada Pauline Davis Eaton, 92, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Home. Mrs. Eaton was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Lewis Art and Hettie Lee Harris Davis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Eaton; four brothers, Elmer Davis, Melvin “Gene” Davis, Garland “Dan” Davis, and Owen Davis; half sister, Bessie; and half brothers, James Millard and Everette.
Vada was a graduate of Elkton High School in 1947. She began working for People’s National Bank of Charlottesville, which changed to Virginia National, then Nation’s Bank. She went on to work at and retire from Sovran Bank in 1991 after 42 years of banking. Vada was always willing to help people with their financial needs. Whatever she did, it had to be to the best of her ability. She helped with meals on wheels for a number of years. She was an active member of Evangelical United Methodist Church, where she worked with the children and the youth, was a trustee, and served as a church treasurer.
Mrs. Eaton is survived by her twin sister, Vivian Seal; grandsons, Davis Eaton and Scott Clatterbuck, great-grandchildren, Garrett Eaton, Colton Clatterbuck and Ashley Shifflett; special nephew, Larry Seal and wife, Fay; and numerous nieces and nephews; mother of her grandsons, Shirley McCoy; daughter-in-law, Amy Eaton and her children.
The funeral will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton with the Rev. Deborah Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Evangelical United Methodist Church, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
