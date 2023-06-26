Vada Sherman
Vada Sherman, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at White Birch Estates.
She was born Sept. 4, 1934, and was a daughter of the late David R. and Gladys (Donovan) Landis.
On Feb. 11, 1954, Vada was united in marriage to Edward Sherman, who preceded her in death Nov. 23, 2010.
Vada is survived by daughters, Debra (Dale) Jones of Harrisonburg and Jeanne (Wayne) Finnigan of Lexington Park, Md. She is also survived by two special nieces, Carol and Gwen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Betty Jean Sherman.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
