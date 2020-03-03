Vada Simmons Showalter
Mrs. Vada Simmons Showalter of Staunton passed away March 1, 2020. Vada was born in Rockingham County, Va.
She is survived by three daughters, Lorraine Kay Showalter of Staunton, Sharon Lee Showalter (spouse, Lewis Bragg) of Charlottesville and Teresa Ann Showalter of Richmond.
In keeping with Vada’s warm spirit and in lieu of flowers, cards or other items, she wished that everyone who knew and loved her perform an act of kindness in her memory.
A private funeral service for daughters only is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.