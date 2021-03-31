Vallee McInturff Burruss, 90, a resident of Keezletown, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, of natural causes. Mrs. Burruss was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late P.M. and Viola Miller McInturff.
She was employed by Harrisonburg Telephone Company, Leggett’s, and People’s Choice Answering Service. She was a member of Bethel Church of the Brethren.
She was married to James Burruss, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Charles Burruss and wife, Patty, of Linville, James “Jim” Burruss of Edom, John Burruss and wife, Theresa, of Keezletown and Paige Sprinkel and husband, Phil, of Rockingham; three grandchildren, Jeremy Burruss, James Walton Burruss and Twyla Carey and husband, Arthur; two stepgrandchildren, Wesley Lam and Travis Lam; four great-grandchildren, Megan Burruss, Chase Burruss, Shayna Carey and Levi Carey; seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Emma Kimble, Ben Kimble, Alex Lam, Connor Lam, Summer Lam, Hunter Lam and Brooklyn Lam; and her beloved cat, “Sneakey.”
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Burruss was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Laura Burruss and two brothers, Lawrence and Buddy McInturff.
Pastor William Staton will conduct a graveside service Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
The casket will be closed and there is no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of the Brethren, 3061 Armentrout Path, Keezletown, VA 22832 or to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, PO Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.